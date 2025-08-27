Trump’s 50 per cent tariff blow risks unravelling ties, say seasoned former US officials, analysts

NEW DELHI: The imposition of steep 50% tariffs on Indian exports by the Trump administration has delivered a sharp jolt to the US-India trade relationship and strategic partnership, once seen as a cornerstone of Washington’s broader Indo-Pacific strategy.

Now, a chorus of seasoned former US officials and long-time India watchers are warning that Washington’s coercive approach could do lasting damage.

At the center of the rift lies a convergence of trade and geopolitics. President Donald Trump’s renewed threat of an “economic war,” primarily aimed at Russia, has pulled India into deeper into the crossfire, too.

The blunt-force tariffs targeting key Indian exports such as textiles and garments sectors critical to India’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) has the potential turning the win-win ties to a lose-lose affair.

For Mark Linscott, a former US Trade Representative official who led trade negotiations with India, the fallout is emblematic of squandered opportunity.

“Unfortunately, the United States and India have managed to convert what appeared to be a true and unprecedented win-win on trade into a remarkable lose-lose,” he said.

“Trade talks on reciprocal tariffs are now on ice while both sides stew over Russian oil purchases.”