Communication channels open to resolve India-US tariff issue: Govt sources

NEW DELHI: Communication channels between India and the US are open to resolve the ongoing tariff issues, and the glitch in trade ties is only temporary, given the long-term relationship between the two nations, government sources said on Wednesday.

The US's 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports to America came into effect from August 27, barring a few sectors.

According to the sources, there is no need for panic for exporters as the impact of these high tariffs are unlikely to be as severe as feared given the diversified nature of Indian exports.

They added that India's exports to the US during the first four months of this fiscal year has risen 21.64 per cent to USD 33.53 billion.

Going by the trend, the exports may touch the last year's figure (USD 86.5 billion), one of the sources said.

"Communication channels are open between India and the US to resolve the ongoing tariff issues. It is a temporary phase in a long-term relationship," they said.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Fox Business, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has described the India-US relationship as "very complicated" but hoped that "at the end of the day, we will come together".

"This is a very complicated relationship. President (Donald) Trump or Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi have very good relationships at that level. And it's not just over the Russian oil," Bessent said.