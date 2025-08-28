Bihar SIR: 1.96 lakh objections received so far including three from RJD, 79 from CPI (ML), says ECI

NEW DELHI: With just four days left for the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar to end, the main opposition RJD has entered the exercise process by filing three complaints.

Out of the total 1.95 lakh applications from voters, 79 came from CPI(ML) Liberation, officials in the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Thursday.

Of the total 1,95,802 applications received from individual voters by the ECI, 24,991 have already been disposed of by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), they said, adding that the ‘Claims and Objections’ period, which opened on August 1, would remain active till September 1.

The officials said the CPI(ML) Liberation and the RJD are the only two political parties which have filed objections so far, submitting 82 complaints related to the draft rolls.

Despite repeated appeals, other political parties have not actively engaged in the revision exercise, they further noted.

Since August 1, as many as 8,51,788 new electors who turned 18 after the launch of the SIR have applied for inclusion in the rolls, and out of them, 37,050 forms have been disposed of by Electoral Registration Officers, they said.