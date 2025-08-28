Bihar SIR: 1.96 lakh objections received so far including three from RJD, 79 from CPI (ML), says ECI

NEW DELHI: With just four days left for the second phase of the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar to end, the main opposition RJD has entered the exercise process by filing three complaints.
Out of the total 1.95 lakh applications from voters, 79 came from CPI(ML) Liberation, officials in the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Thursday.
Of the total 1,95,802 applications received from individual voters by the ECI, 24,991 have already been disposed of by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), they said, adding that the ‘Claims and Objections’ period, which opened on August 1, would remain active till September 1.
The officials said the CPI(ML) Liberation and the RJD are the only two political parties which have filed objections so far, submitting 82 complaints related to the draft rolls.
Despite repeated appeals, other political parties have not actively engaged in the revision exercise, they further noted.
Since August 1, as many as 8,51,788 new electors who turned 18 after the launch of the SIR have applied for inclusion in the rolls, and out of them, 37,050 forms have been disposed of by Electoral Registration Officers, they said.
The ECI officials said that, according to rules, ‘Claims and Objections’ are to be disposed of by the concerned ERO/AERO not before the expiry of the days’ notice period and after verification of eligibility.
As per SIR orders, no name can be deleted from the draft list published on August 1, 2025, without passing a speaking order by the ERO/Assistant Electoral Registration Officer (AERO), after conducting an enquiry and giving a fair and reasonable opportunity to complainants.
They said the list of names not included in the Draft Electoral Roll dated August 1, disclosing the reasons, is displayed on the websites of DEOs/DMs (district-wise) as well as on the CEO website in searchable mode with the Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) number. Aggrieved persons may submit their claims along with a copy of their Aadhaar card, they added.
The SIR in Bihar began on June 24, based on enumeration forms collected during field-level enquiries by BLOs and BLAs of political parties. The draft rolls were published on August 1 and shared with all 12 recognised political parties in the state.
The ECI has underlined that a month-long opportunity has been provided to individuals, political parties, and their 1.6 lakh booth-level agents (BLAs) to flag errors. Of these, BJP has deputed 53,338 BLAs, the RJD 47,506, the Congress 17,549, and the Left parties over 2,000.