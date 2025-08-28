Flood situation remains grim in eight districts of Punjab; dams near capacity

CHANDIGARH: The flood situation remained grim in eight districts of Punjab—Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, and Amritsar—as district administrations, with the help of the Army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), continued relief and rescue operations.

The water levels at Pong and Ranjit Sagar dams have already crossed the maximum limits, while at Bhakra dam, it is only nine feet short of full capacity. More than 300 government schools are likely to be affected by flood in these areas.

The Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers, along with seasonal rivulets, rose following heavy rains in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, inundating large stretches of farmland and villages in Punjab.

At Bhakra dam, the water level was recorded at 1671.85 feet, just nine feet below the maximum level of 1680 feet, with inflow at 38,583 cusecs and outflow at 52,584 cusecs. Pong dam stood at 1,393.36 feet, exceeding its maximum capacity of 1,390 feet, with inflow at 57,183 cusecs and outflow at 94,845 cusecs. Ranjit Sagar dam, which has a maximum limit of 527.91 meters, was at 525.49 meters, registering an inflow of 56,572 cusecs and outflow of 1.01 lakh cusecs. At Shahpur Kandi dam, the water level touched 399.60 meters against a maximum of 405 meters, with outflow at 89,932 cusecs.