Himachal govt to evacuate 3,000 stranded Manimahesh pilgrims amid heavy rains and landslides

CHANDIGARH: The Himachal Pradesh government has initiated efforts to evacuate nearly 3,000 devotees stranded during the Manimahesh Yatra, which was suspended on Monday following heavy rainfall and massive landslides. Additionally, around 10,000 people remain stranded in Chamba town due to severe disruption caused by the monsoon fury.

In a high-level review meeting held to assess the damage in Chamba, Kullu, and Lahaul-Spiti districts, among the worst affected by relentless rains, cloudbursts, and landslides, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena urged the public to rely solely on official updates and not to fall prey to rumours.

Saxena assured that all pilgrims in Chamba district are safe, and the local administration is monitoring the situation round-the-clock. The Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, currently stationed in Bharmour, are leading the efforts to restore normalcy with full support from district authorities.

Telephone connectivity has already been restored in Chamba town and is expected to be re-established in the tribal region of Bharmour shortly.