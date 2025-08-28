Himachal govt to evacuate 3,000 stranded Manimahesh pilgrims amid heavy rains and landslides

CHANDIGARH: The Himachal Pradesh government has initiated efforts to evacuate nearly 3,000 devotees stranded during the Manimahesh Yatra, which was suspended on Monday following heavy rainfall and massive landslides. Additionally, around 10,000 people remain stranded in Chamba town due to severe disruption caused by the monsoon fury.
In a high-level review meeting held to assess the damage in Chamba, Kullu, and Lahaul-Spiti districts, among the worst affected by relentless rains, cloudbursts, and landslides, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena urged the public to rely solely on official updates and not to fall prey to rumours.
Saxena assured that all pilgrims in Chamba district are safe, and the local administration is monitoring the situation round-the-clock. The Deputy Commissioner and Superintendent of Police, currently stationed in Bharmour, are leading the efforts to restore normalcy with full support from district authorities.
Telephone connectivity has already been restored in Chamba town and is expected to be re-established in the tribal region of Bharmour shortly.
The immediate priority, Saxena said, is the safe evacuation of 3,000 pilgrims stranded in Bharmour en route to the Manimahesh pilgrimage. The administration is ensuring they are provided with food and shelter. Massive landslides between Bagga and Durgathi on the Chamba–Bharmour road have cut off access, trapping around 10,000 people in Chamba town. He added that essential supplies, including food rations, may be airlifted to Bharmour if necessary.
The Chief Secretary has directed officials to persuade pilgrims in Chamba to return home, as road restoration may take considerable time under the current conditions.
In terms of administrative response, Speaker of the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha Kuldeep Pathania, and Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh are scheduled to visit Chamba on Friday. Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi is already en route.
Further, the Director General of Police, senior officials from the Public Works Department, Electricity Board, and Department of Telecommunications (DoT) have been instructed to deploy adequate staff to Chamba and Bharmour to expedite restoration work. The Divisional Commissioner of Kangra and two senior police officers have also been dispatched to the affected areas.
Saxena confirmed that telephone connectivity in Lahaul-Spiti has been partially restored, with the Jio network now operational. The electric substation at Thirot has also been made functional.
The Chief Secretary also reviewed the situation in Kullu and Lahaul-Spiti, directing local administrations to take all necessary measures to restore services and infrastructure.
The Manimahesh Yatra, a significant pilgrimage in Himachal Pradesh, officially began on 17 August and is scheduled to conclude on 15 September. The main route runs from Chamba to Bharmour to Hadsar, with a 13 km trek from Hadsar to Manimahesh Lake, usually involving a night halt at Dhancho. Alternate routes exist from Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, and Mandi districts.