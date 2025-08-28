Jharkhand assembly passes unanimous resolution seeking Bharat Ratna for Shibu Soren

RANCHI: On the concluding day of the Monsoon Session, the Jharkhand Assembly witnessed a historic moment as it unanimously passed a resolution recommending the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, for iconic tribal leader and former Chief Minister Shibu Soren, fondly known as “Dishom Guru”.

The resolution, moved by Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Deepak Birua, was adopted by voice vote, with support from both the ruling and opposition benches.

Shibu Soren, founder-patron of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and a towering figure in the movement for a separate Jharkhand state, passed away on 4 August at the age of 81 while undergoing treatment at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi.

While backing the resolution, Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi urged the state government to also recognise the contributions of Jaipal Singh Munda and Vinod Bihari Mahto, two other key figures in the Jharkhand movement. He suggested that their names should also be recommended to the Centre for national honours.

Presenting the resolution, Minister Birua highlighted Shibu Soren’s lifelong dedication to protecting tribal rights and leading the fight for statehood.

“His contribution holds historical significance in achieving social justice and democratic values. He was not just a political leader but a visionary. Through his tireless struggle, we got a new state and a new identity. Conferring the highest civilian honour would be a true tribute to him,” Birua stated.