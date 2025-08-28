Maharashtra CM rejects Maratha inclusion in OBC, urges community to accept SEBC and EWS benefits

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday rejected the demand by Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange Patil to include the Maratha community in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category, stating that Marathas cannot be classified as Kunbis, a caste currently listed under OBC.

Mr Fadnavis emphasised that while every citizen has the democratic right to protest or organise marches for their demands, such actions must remain within democratic bounds.

“As long as protests and marches are conducted democratically, we have no objection. We will respond to them in the same democratic spirit. However, I fail to understand why there is renewed agitation when the Maratha community has already been granted reservation,” he said.

He clarified that the government had received claims that Marathas and Kunbis are the same, but legally and constitutionally, they cannot be treated as such. “In the OBC category, there are already 350 communities. Including Marathas in this list would result in injustice to those already classified under OBC,” Mr Fadnavis explained.