Maharashtra CM rejects Maratha inclusion in OBC, urges community to accept SEBC and EWS benefits

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday rejected the demand by Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange Patil to include the Maratha community in the Other Backward Class (OBC) category, stating that Marathas cannot be classified as Kunbis, a caste currently listed under OBC.
Mr Fadnavis emphasised that while every citizen has the democratic right to protest or organise marches for their demands, such actions must remain within democratic bounds.
“As long as protests and marches are conducted democratically, we have no objection. We will respond to them in the same democratic spirit. However, I fail to understand why there is renewed agitation when the Maratha community has already been granted reservation,” he said.
He clarified that the government had received claims that Marathas and Kunbis are the same, but legally and constitutionally, they cannot be treated as such. “In the OBC category, there are already 350 communities. Including Marathas in this list would result in injustice to those already classified under OBC,” Mr Fadnavis explained.
He pointed out that the state government has already provided a separate reservation for Marathas under the Socially and Economically Backward Class (SEBC) category. In addition, they are eligible for benefits under the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota at both state and central levels.
“We are open to undertaking various measures to uplift economically backward Marathas, but they cannot be granted political reservation through inclusion in the OBC category. We are willing to hold talks and listen to their concerns, but it’s important for members of the Maratha community to understand and advocate within their own circles that SEBC and EWS offer them more benefits than OBC. The data supports this,” he added.
Reassuring OBC communities, Mr Fadnavis affirmed: “There is no plan to include Marathas in the OBC category. We will ensure no injustice is done to either Marathas or OBCs. Our intention is to address and resolve issues, not to create confusion.”
Responding to the chief minister's remarks, Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange Patil reiterated that Marathas and Kunbis are the same, citing cultural and social ties such as intermarriage and shared customs. “If Kunbis are included in the OBC list, why are Marathas left out and deprived of reservation benefits?” he questioned.