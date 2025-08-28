Noida dowry death case: Hospital staff say Nikki Bhati claimed burns were from cylinder blast

NOIDA: Suspected dowry victim Nikki Bhati died due to burns in a gas cylinder explosion at home, officials said on Thursday, citing statements of doctors and nurses of the private hospital where she was first admitted.

According to a memo from the hospital where Bhati was taken to on August 21, she had "suffered severe burns in a gas cylinder explosion at home" and was brought there in a critical condition by a cousin of her husband, Vipin Bhati.

"The statement of the doctors and nurses who were present at the time of her admission has been recorded. Nikki told them that she sustained burn injuries due to a blast in a gas cylinder," a police official said.

The police said they are probing all aspects of the case and collecting statements before taking further action.

An inflammable liquid recovered from Nikki's room has been sent for forensic analysis. Investigators are also examining several video clips circulating in the public domain in connection with the incident.