Twist in Greater Noida dowry death case as victim’s sister-in-law accuses Nikki's family of harassment

The Greater Noida dowry death case involving 26-year-old Nikki Bhati has taken a new twist, with counter-allegations emerging from within her own family.
According to a report by India Today, Nikki’s estranged sister-in-law Meenakshi, the wife of her brother Rohit, has accused Nikki’s father and brother of torturing her for dowry. Meenakshi, who married Rohit in 2016, claimed her father had already given a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz car and 31 tola of gold at the time of her wedding, but Nikki’s family demanded a Scorpio SUV.
She alleged that the harassment was relentless, with even Nikki and her sister Kanchan joining in. “Nikki and Kanchan both used to beat me up,” she said, adding that her father-in-law Bikhari Singh and mother-in-law also targeted her.
Meenakshi further accused her husband Rohit of assaulting her and claimed that he once fired a shot at her brother. She alleged she was forced to undergo two abortions. An FIR copy from 2024, filed by her brother Deepak Bhati, was cited in support of her allegations.
The counter-allegations come even as horrifying details continue to emerge in Nikki’s own case. The young woman was allegedly doused with inflammable liquid and set on fire by her husband and in-laws in front of her six-year-old son and sister. Her son gave a chilling account: “Meri mumma ke upar kuch dala, fir unko chanta mara fir lighter se aag laga di (They poured something on my mother, slapped her, and then set her on fire with a lighter).”
Two disturbing videos from the incident, which surfaced online, show Nikki being beaten, dragged by her hair, and later limping down a staircase after being burnt. Based on a complaint by her elder sister Kanchan, who also recorded the footage, police registered an FIR against Vipin and his family members.
Vipin was later shot in the leg while in police custody when he allegedly tried to snatch a pistol from an inspector and escape near Sirsa Chauraha. Police said he had been taken to recover bottles of inflammable liquid he had bought. Despite being injured, Vipin showed no remorse. “I have no remorse. I haven’t killed her. She died on her own,” he told police, adding, “Husband and wife often have fights. It is very common.”
Nikki succumbed to her injuries on the way to the hospital. Vipin’s mother, father and brother have since been arrested in connection with the case