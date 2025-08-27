Twist in Greater Noida dowry death case as victim’s sister-in-law accuses Nikki's family of harassment

The Greater Noida dowry death case involving 26-year-old Nikki Bhati has taken a new twist, with counter-allegations emerging from within her own family.

According to a report by India Today, Nikki’s estranged sister-in-law Meenakshi, the wife of her brother Rohit, has accused Nikki’s father and brother of torturing her for dowry. Meenakshi, who married Rohit in 2016, claimed her father had already given a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz car and 31 tola of gold at the time of her wedding, but Nikki’s family demanded a Scorpio SUV.

She alleged that the harassment was relentless, with even Nikki and her sister Kanchan joining in. “Nikki and Kanchan both used to beat me up,” she said, adding that her father-in-law Bikhari Singh and mother-in-law also targeted her.

Meenakshi further accused her husband Rohit of assaulting her and claimed that he once fired a shot at her brother. She alleged she was forced to undergo two abortions. An FIR copy from 2024, filed by her brother Deepak Bhati, was cited in support of her allegations.