Noida dowry death case: Inflammable liquid in victim's room, new video clips open up fresh angles

NOIDA: The investigation into the suspected dowry death of Nikki Bhati has taken a new turn after the recovery of an inflammable substance from her room and the emergence of fresh video clips, prompting police to revisit the timeline of the August 21 incident, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

The officer, who is part of the probe, said the inflammable solution found in Nikki's room has been sent for forensic analysis.

Police are also collating and examining multiple short video clips, which are surfacing in the public domain in connection with the August 21 incident.

The new findings seem to mark a shift from earlier allegations that Nikki (26) was set on fire with a flammable liquid by her husband, Vipin Bhati and his family.