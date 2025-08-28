Noida dowry death case: Victim’s father refutes claims of social media activity a reason for killing

LUCKNOW: Father of Nikki Bhati, the Greater Noida dowry death victim, has refuted the claims that the reels and other social media activities of her daughter were bone of contention in her family.

Bhikhari Singh Payla, Nikki’s father, said that the social media activity was not the reason for conflict between his daughter and her husband as Vipin's mother herself had an Instagram account.

Nikki was allegedly set on fire on August 21 by her husband, Vipin Bhati, during an altercation leading to the arrest of four people, including Vipin, his mother, brother and father.

The police complaint lodged by the victim’s sister Kanchan claimed that the family had differences over Nikki and Kanchan's social media activity and their proposed plan to re-open their beauty parlour.

Meanwhile, the cylinder blast angle in the alleged dowry death has been ruled out by the police saying that an empty thinner bottle and a lighter recovered from the house where the victim was allegedly set afire by her in-laws were the key evidence.

Nikki's father, while interacting with media persons, refuted the claims of tiff over social media activity, saying: "Vipin's mother used Instagram too. Reels were not the reason for Nikki's killing."

He also reiterated that he had invested money in the beauty parlour of his daughters and they used to run it from their home while Vipin was jobless.

"I paid ₹1.5 lakh for it. My daughter was running the parlour and was using that money towards her son's education. Vipin had no job,” said Payla.