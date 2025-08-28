Peace reigns as parties gear up for Bodo council polls

GUWAHATI: Unlike in the past, an atmosphere of peace prevails in Assam's Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) this election season. Political parties are gearing up for the September 22 elections to the 40-member autonomous Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), billed as the semifinal of Assembly polls in the state due early next year.

The BTR, which witnessed deaths and destruction during three major ethnic riots, went to polls in the past three decades under the shadow of the gun amid an insurgency movement.

Multiple peace accords were signed but peace was temporary. In 2020, a concerted effort for permanent peace led to the signing of "historic" BTR accord between central government, All Bodo Students' Union and four insurgent groups.

The accord has stood the test of time. Over the past nearly five years, there has not been a single major incident of violence in the BTR, which comprises the five districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa, Tamulpur and Udalguri and is administered by the BTC.