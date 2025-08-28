SC grants bail to gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli in Shiv Sena corporator murder case

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday in its order granted bail to gangster-turned-politician and former Maharashtra MLA, Arun Gawli, who is serving life imprisonment in a murder case, after noting that he has been incarcerated for nearly 18 years.

"Taking into consideration that the appellants (Arun Gawli and others) have been incarcerated for a period of almost 18 years, we are inclined to grant bail to them. Accordingly, the appellants are directed to be released on bail, during the pendency of the appeals, on such terms and conditions as may be imposed by the Trial Court," said a two-judge bench of the top court, headed by Justice M M Sundresh and Justice N Kotiswar Singh, in the order on August 28, Thursday.

Gawli, 73, is undergoing life imprisonment for the 2007 murder of Mumbai Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar.