Think tank NAPi urges FM to impose highest GST slab on foods high in fat, sugar, salt

NEW DELHI: A national think tank on nutrition has urged the Finance Minister and GST Council Chairperson Nirmala Sitharaman to classify foods high in fat, sugar, or salt (HFSS) and ultra-processed foods (UPFs) as 'sin goods' or demerit goods, as they are linked to adverse health impacts. The think tank said that these products should attract the highest GST slab to discourage their consumption.

In a letter addressed to Sitharaman, Nutrition Advocacy in Public Interest (NAPi), which consists of independent medical experts, paediatricians and nutritionists, also said that additional revenues generated from such taxation should be used to fund health promotion, nutrition education, and incentives for the production of minimally processed foods.

Dr Arun Gupta, a paediatrician, nutrition advocate and NAPi Convener, told TNIE, "Considering rising consumption of ultra-processed food products and resultant obesity, the GST council could consider these products to be placed in the highest brackets and make it a health tax."

"The revenue thus generated may be used for incentives to minimally processed and whole foods to enhance healthy eating patterns," he suggested.