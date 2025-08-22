GST Council to meet on September 3–4; Reforms on agenda

NEW DELHI: The Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council will convene its 56th meeting in New Delhi on September 3 and 4, after a gap of nearly nine months since its last sitting in December 2024.

According to an official memorandum issued by the GST Council Secretariat, the meeting will be chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and attended by state finance ministers.

Ahead of the main session, an officers’ meeting is scheduled for September 2 to finalise the agenda.

This round of deliberations is being seen as particularly significant, as the Council is expected to take up the GST reform agenda outlined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The government has already signalled that simplification of compliance, rationalisation of tax slabs, and relief on items such as health and life insurance premiums could be on the table.

The detailed agenda and venue for the meeting will be communicated separately, the memorandum said.