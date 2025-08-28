US tariff: Provide two-year moratorium for MSME, sops for exporters, Kamal Haasan tells governments

CHENNAI: Makkal Needhi Maiam party founder Kamal Haasan has said that the US President Donald Trump government's 50 per cent tariff on Indian exporters was a challenge to the sovereignty of Indian livelihoods and both the Centre and state governments should come forward to provide immediate relief to exporters.

As an emergency breathing space, the governments could provide a two-year moratorium on MSME loan repayments, and a special emergency credit line.

He suggested the governments to expand guarantee covers and restore low-interest export credit, and clear all pending GST, RODTEP, and RoSCTL refunds within strict deadlines; enhance rates for the hardest-hit export lines.

The Rajya Sabha MP said temporary power-tariff concessions, freight support to open new markets, and liberalised import norms for synthetic yarns could be provided and also a single-window fast track for export compliance and refunds.

Further, the country should identify and facilitate entry into new global markets for affected sectors, he emphasised.