Amit Shah asks Rahul Gandhi to apologise for ‘abusing’ PM Modi, his mother

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to apologise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother for using alleged abusive language against them during the Congress’ 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in election-bound Bihar.

Speaking at an event in Guwahati, Shah said Gandhi's politics of hatred would not take public life any higher.

"It is a matter of pride that 27 countries honoured Modi Ji by conferring their highest civilian award on him. Modi Ji is respected by the world, but in Indian politics, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demonstrated the lowest level of his politics of hatred and negativity during his Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra," Shah said.

He censured the Congress leader for using alleged offensive words against the PM and his mother. He said the hate and negative politics that Gandhi started would take public life to the lowest level. Shah said Modi has faced such attacks since the time he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat.