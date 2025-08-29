Amit Shah asks Rahul Gandhi to apologise for ‘abusing’ PM Modi, his mother

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to apologise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother for using alleged abusive language against them during the Congress’ 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in election-bound Bihar.
Speaking at an event in Guwahati, Shah said Gandhi's politics of hatred would not take public life any higher.
"It is a matter of pride that 27 countries honoured Modi Ji by conferring their highest civilian award on him. Modi Ji is respected by the world, but in Indian politics, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demonstrated the lowest level of his politics of hatred and negativity during his Ghuspaithiya Bachao Yatra," Shah said.
He censured the Congress leader for using alleged offensive words against the PM and his mother. He said the hate and negative politics that Gandhi started would take public life to the lowest level. Shah said Modi has faced such attacks since the time he became the Chief Minister of Gujarat.
"Sonia Ji, Rahul Ji, Mani Shankar Aiyar, Digvijay Singh, Jairam Ramesh, Renuka Chowdhury – every Congress leader used abusive language against Modi Ji," the Home Minister said, adding that they called the PM "Maut Ka Saudagar," "Jehrila Saap," "Ravana," "Bhasmasura," and "Virus."
"What do the Congress leaders think? Do they think they will get mandate by using such language? I want to tell them that the more they abuse Modi Ji, the bigger the lotus will bloom and touch the sky," Shah said.
Stating that elections are the soul of a democracy, he asked how a nation could be safe if infiltrators make way to the voters' list and pollute elections.
"I want to tell Rahul Gandhi Ji that even if you have a little shame left in you, apologise to Modi ji, his late mother and the people of the country," Shah further said.