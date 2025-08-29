Confident of resolving Maratha community's demand through amicable dialogue, Maharashtra CM says

MUMBAI: After Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange Patil commenced his indefinite protest, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that his government is confident of resolving the Maratha community’s demand through dialogue in an amicable way.

Devendra Fadnavis said that in a democratic set-up, each one has the right to carry out a protest to press their demand, but while doing that, it should also be ensured that no untoward incident takes place. He said Manoj Jarange Patil has also urged the same and is hopeful that the people who are part of the protest will follow the same.

Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange Patil started his indefinite protest at Azad Maidan with his thousands of supporters to press their demand for inclusion of Maratha into the OBC category. He said he is ready to face a bullet and any consequence, but not leave Mumbai unless his demand is fulfilled.

"The Bombay High Court has given one day's permission for the protest at Azad Maidan; however, Jarange Patil has sought more days to continue his protest. However, the police and local administration will look into it and will deal with it positively. We are working as per the guidelines of the court, and the administration will also follow the same. We are abiding by the court directives now," Fadnavis said.