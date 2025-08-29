Confident of resolving Maratha community's demand through amicable dialogue, Maharashtra CM says

MUMBAI: After Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange Patil commenced his indefinite protest, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that his government is confident of resolving the Maratha community’s demand through dialogue in an amicable way.
Devendra Fadnavis said that in a democratic set-up, each one has the right to carry out a protest to press their demand, but while doing that, it should also be ensured that no untoward incident takes place. He said Manoj Jarange Patil has also urged the same and is hopeful that the people who are part of the protest will follow the same.
Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange Patil started his indefinite protest at Azad Maidan with his thousands of supporters to press their demand for inclusion of Maratha into the OBC category. He said he is ready to face a bullet and any consequence, but not leave Mumbai unless his demand is fulfilled.
"The Bombay High Court has given one day's permission for the protest at Azad Maidan; however, Jarange Patil has sought more days to continue his protest. However, the police and local administration will look into it and will deal with it positively. We are working as per the guidelines of the court, and the administration will also follow the same. We are abiding by the court directives now," Fadnavis said.
He said that they have already constituted a cabinet subcommittee that has power like the cabinet to make any decision. "The committee will have a dialogue with the protestors and find a way out in an amicable way. While promising something, we have to also look at other factors and cannot do injustice to other communities as well," he said.
"Our government has only given the reservation to the Maratha community, and this time, we are confident of resolving their issue. We have to safeguard the social fabric of the state. We cannot put two groups – Maratha and OBC at loggerheads for the sake of politics. Other political parties also need to be sensitive about it. They cannot capitalise on such of situation for their political gain. If they try, then they will burn their fingers,” the chief minister said.
He said some people want to divide society for short-term gain, but that damages the social fabric. "In state polls, people of Maharashtra have voted us in large numbers, so it is our responsibility to resolve their issues. State government and police are extending all possible cooperation to the protestors as long as the protest is peaceful and democratic," CM Fadnavis added.