Don't burden Indian women with 'three children' theory: Owaisi to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

HYDERABAD: In a scathing attack on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday advised him against burdening Indian women with his “three children a family” theory.

He also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that animosity against Muslims was "institutionalised" during his tenure.

In an exclusive interview to PTI Videos, Owaisi accused the RSS and organisations sponsored or supported by it of being responsible for "spreading anti-Muslims hatred".

Citing the 2011 census, the AIMIM leader said the Muslim population growth rate is decreasing and stood at 14.23 per cent compared to nearly 80 per cent of Hindus.

“And now you are saying, okay, give birth to three children. Who are you to enter into people's family lives? Why are you trying to put a burden on Indian women, who might have their own different priorities in their lives? So, this is a classic double speak of RSS,” he said.