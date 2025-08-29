Indian Navy warships INS Tamal, INS Surat dock in Jeddah to boost Indo-Saudi ties

NEW DELHI: Aiming to strengthen ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, INS Tamal, a Talwar-class stealth frigate, and INS Surat, the latest indigenously constructed guided-missile destroyer of the Indian Navy, arrived at Jeddah on 27 and 28 August 2025, respectively.

The Indian Navy (IN) in its statement said, "During the port call, the crew will engage with the Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) and Border Guards through sports fixtures, familiarisation with naval facilities and discussions towards fostering Indo-Saudi Arabian relations."

The Navy said the visit underscores India's commitment to strengthening defence collaboration and friendly ties with Saudi Arabia. It will also provide an opportunity for both navies to share best practices and explore avenues for further engagement.

The Indian side will host a cultural exchange for senior dignitaries of the RSNF, Border Guards, diplomats, prominent members of the diaspora and local government officials, the IN added.