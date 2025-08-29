Jarange begins indefinite hunger strike in Mumbai; says won't leave till demands are met

MUMBAI: Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange began his indefinite hunger strike at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai on Friday, vowing not to leave till the community's demands were met.

Accompanied by hundreds of vehicles, Jarange, who began his march from his village in Jalna district on Wednesday, was welcomed at Vashi by supporters as he entered Mumbai. Thousands of his supporters have already reached Mumbai.

The 43-year-old has been demanding a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

He said that this is a golden opportunity for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the other two deputy chief ministers to win the mind of the Maratha community by granting them Other Backward Class (OBC) reservations.

Jarange said that the state government has allowed them to protest for a day in Mumbai and later asked them to go back.

“How come one can do a protest and get a demand fulfilled in a day. If the government is ready to include the Maratha into the OBC, then we are ready to withdraw the protest. If not, then we have to stay back in Mumbai and press our demand.

This time, we have decided that unless and until our demands are fulfilled, we will not leave Mumbai. I am ready to face the bullet as well,” he said.

He said that CM and the two DCMs should look into their demand holistically.

“We are not against anyone, but we are firm on our demands. We are determined to fulfil our demands. The government cannot ignore the Maratha community, which is 35 per cent of Maharashtra. Therefore, they should see it as a golden opportunity to win the minds of the Maratha community by fulfilling our demand. If the government is not ready, then I am ready to face any consequences,” Jarange Patil.