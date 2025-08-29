Jharkhand Minister Hafizul Hasan airlifted to Gurugram after health complications

RANCHI: Minority Welfare Minister and JMM's Madhupur MLA Hafizul Hasan was shifted from Ranchi's Paras Hospital to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Friday morning. His health suddenly deteriorated on Thursday, following which, he was admitted to Paras Hospital Ranchi.
Hospital authorities informed that the minister was brought to the hospital due to chest discomfort and difficulty in breathing. CT scan showed a mild infection in the lungs. He was treated in the ICU of the hospital under the supervision expert doctors, they said.
According to Dr Nitish, Head of Paras Hospital, the minister was initially stabilised with medication after being brought in a serious state with lung infection that caused breathing trouble. Hasan was receiving appropriate treatment in Ranchi, his family felt Medanta was better suited since the minister had undergone heart bypass surgery there earlier in June, he said. "Considering his recent medical history, the family decided to continue further treatment at Medantas," said the doctor.
On the instructions of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, he was later airlifted to Medanta Hospital on Friday morning. Notably, around 11.30 am on Thursday, four cabinet ministers abruptly left the Assembly premises for the hospital, leading to speculations. The Assembly proceedings were adjourned till noon when the news broke. Later, Health Minister Irfan Ansari confirmed that his colleague had been taken ill. Chief Minister Hemant Soren and his wife Kalpana Soren also visited Paras Hospital to enquire about Hasan's condition.
Earlier in July this year, Hafizul Hasan had undergone heart surgery at Medanta Hospital in Delhi. CM Hemant Soren, accompanied by his wife Kalpana Soren, had visited Hasan at the Medanta Hospital on July 8 to check on his recovery. Kalpana Soren had also shared pictures of that meeting on her social media.