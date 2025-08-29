Jharkhand Minister Hafizul Hasan airlifted to Gurugram after health complications

RANCHI: Minority Welfare Minister and JMM's Madhupur MLA Hafizul Hasan was shifted from Ranchi's Paras Hospital to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Friday morning. His health suddenly deteriorated on Thursday, following which, he was admitted to Paras Hospital Ranchi.

Hospital authorities informed that the minister was brought to the hospital due to chest discomfort and difficulty in breathing. CT scan showed a mild infection in the lungs. He was treated in the ICU of the hospital under the supervision expert doctors, they said.

According to Dr Nitish, Head of Paras Hospital, the minister was initially stabilised with medication after being brought in a serious state with lung infection that caused breathing trouble. Hasan was receiving appropriate treatment in Ranchi, his family felt Medanta was better suited since the minister had undergone heart bypass surgery there earlier in June, he said. "Considering his recent medical history, the family decided to continue further treatment at Medantas," said the doctor.