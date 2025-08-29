Justice Alok Aradhe and Vipul Manubhai Pancholi sworn in as new SC judges

NEW DELHI: Two recently appointed new judges, Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi, on Friday sworn in as Judge of the Supreme Court, taking the strength of judges to 34, the sanctioned capacity in the top court, including the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

The CJI B R Gavai administered the oath of office of secrecy to the two new judges in the top court premises.

After the swearing in ceremony, the bench strength has increased to 34, the sanctioned strength of the Supreme Court.

On August 25, Monday, the Supreme Court collegium recommended to the Central govt the names of Bombay High Court Chief Justice Aradhe and Patna High Court Chief Justice Pancholi for elevation to the top court. The Centre on Wednesday had cleared their names to the elevation of the top court.

Justice Pancholi would be in line to become the CJI for a period of two years, likely in October 2031 after the retirement of Justice Joymalya Bagchi till October 2033.

