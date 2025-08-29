Manoj Jarange reaches Mumbai ahead of Maratha quota protest

MUMBAI: Maratha quota agitation leader Manoj Jarange reached Mumbai Friday morning, hours ahead of his protest at Azad Maidan in the city.

Accompanied by hundreds of vehicles, Jarange, who began his march from his village in Jalna district on Wednesday, was welcomed at Vashi by supporters as he entered Mumbai.

Thousands of his supporters have already reached Mumbai.

Jarange left along with his supporters from Antarwali Sarati village, located over 400 km from Mumbai, to launch a fresh hunger strike.

The 43-year-old has been demanding a 10 per cent quota for Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

Jarange has said his supporters would protest peacefully and not disrupt the ongoing Ganesh festival.

He has been demanding that all Marathas be recognised as Kunbis 'an agrarian caste included in the OBC category' which will make them eligible for reservation in government jobs and education.