Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail flagship project; aiming for passenger services in few years: PM Modi

There is also potential to expand India-Japan cooperation beyond high-speed rail to cover other areas of mobility, including sectors such as ports, aviation, shipbuilding, road transport, railways and logistics, where India has launched ambitious initiatives, Modi said.

Clearly, Japan's technological edge in many of these areas, together with India’s scale, manufacturing and innovation power, can create enormous value for both sides, Modi told the Japanese newspaper.

Asked about India's expansive vision for space exploration, Modi said India’s space journey is a story of determination, hard work and innovation of our scientists.

"From Chandrayaan-3’s historic landing on the moon’s south pole to our advances in interplanetary missions, India has consistently demonstrated that space is not the final frontier, it is the next frontier. I am glad that India and Japan are joining hands for the next edition of the Chandrayaan series or the LUPEX (Lunar Polar Exploration) mission," he said.

This will contribute to deepening our understanding of the permanently shadowed regions at the lunar south pole, the prime minister said.

"Our G2G collaboration in the space sector, between ISRO and JAXA, is fostering a culture of cooperation between our industries and startups. This is creating an ecosystem where innovation flows both ways — from labs to launch pads, and from research to real-world applications," Modi said.

The impact of space science is linked to progress in our daily lives, from agriculture, disaster management, to communications and beyond, he said.

"I am confident that our scientific teams will be working together to push the boundaries of space science. And, our partnership in space will not only expand horizons above us, but also improve lives around us," he said.

Modi further said that collaboration in the defence sector between India and Japan has been a strong success story, with both countries having a shared interest in peace, security and stability of the Indo-Pacific region.

"Today, our partnership spans across all three services. We conduct regular bilateral and multilateral exercises. We are building a robust Defence Equipment and Technology Cooperation, and working on co-development and co-production of UNICORN masts for our Navy," he said.

"In recent years, Indian defence products are rapidly expanding their global footprint. Japan also has a proven record in the field of defence technology. Together, with political trust and natural complementarities, we can design and produce next-generation defence platforms not just for ourselves, but also for the world," he said.