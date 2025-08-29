'Party had nothing to do with it': Congress leader Sachin Pilot condemns use of indecent language against PM Modi

PATNA: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday condemned the use of abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during a political rally in Bihar’s Darbhanga, held as part of the Opposition’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra.’

Talking to ANI, Pilot clarified that the Congress party had no involvement in the incident, stating, “Our yatra had already moved forward from that location. The Congress has always upheld civility in politics. We strongly denounce such remarks, there is no place for them in a democracy. Ours is Mahatma Gandhi’s party, and we have never endorsed such statements, nor will we ever.”

The remarks against PM Modi captured in an alleged video, have triggered a political storm, with BJP and NDA leaders targeting both Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), co-organizers of the yatra.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called the comments “shameful,” saying, “This reflects poor upbringing and utter disrespect for motherhood, be it Mother Earth, Mother India, or one’s own mother. Such behaviour is unacceptable on the land of Sita Maa.”

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also weighed in, calling the language used “extremely unbecoming,” and condemned it via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Darbhanga police have arrested the individual allegedly responsible for the offensive remarks, according to Senior Superintendent of Police, Darbhanga.

(With inputs from ANI)