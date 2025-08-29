Bihar CM Nitish condemns 'abuses' hurled at PM Modi during 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Darbhanga

PATNA: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday condemned the alleged abuses hurled at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in the state.

"The use of indecent language against PM Narendra Modi Ji and his late mother from the Congress and RJD platforms during the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga is extremely unbecoming, and I condemn it," wrote the CM in a post on X on Friday.

The BJP on Thursday asserted the Congress-led INDIA bloc will be "punished" by the people in the upcoming assembly polls, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah termed the incident as a "stain" on the country's democracy.