'PM Modi is scared,' claims Rahul Gandhi during Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar

MOTIHARI: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, alleging that the PM was scared because his vote theft had been exposed. “PM Modi dare hue hain" (PM Modi is scared), he asserted.

Addressing the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan during his Voter Adhikar Yatra in Motihari, the district headquarters of East Champaran, Rahul alleged, “Modi is scared because he knows his vote theft has been caught and now he cannot escape.”

He claimed he had been accusing Modi of indulging in vote theft daily, but the Prime Minister was maintaining complete silence.

“Modi is keeping quiet because I have caught his vote theft,” he said, questioning why the PM was silent on the allegations.

The Congress leader described vote theft as an attack on the Constitution and vowed not to allow it to happen, claiming the people of Bihar had shaken Modi’s confidence.

Rahul said, “I delve into every issue deeply. I will show the country that vote theft was not only limited to the Mahadevapura assembly constituency, part of Bangalore Central Lok Sabha seat in the last general elections, but happened across the country, in assembly polls in Maharashtra, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and now they (BJP) are trying to do it in Bihar.”

“I am receiving calls from BJP MPs asking me not to call them ‘Vote Chor’ (vote thieves). Now this arrow will hit the target,” he added.