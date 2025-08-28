'PM Modi is scared,' claims Rahul Gandhi during Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar

MOTIHARI: Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, alleging that the PM was scared because his vote theft had been exposed. “PM Modi dare hue hain" (PM Modi is scared), he asserted.
Addressing the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan during his Voter Adhikar Yatra in Motihari, the district headquarters of East Champaran, Rahul alleged, “Modi is scared because he knows his vote theft has been caught and now he cannot escape.”
He claimed he had been accusing Modi of indulging in vote theft daily, but the Prime Minister was maintaining complete silence.
“Modi is keeping quiet because I have caught his vote theft,” he said, questioning why the PM was silent on the allegations.
The Congress leader described vote theft as an attack on the Constitution and vowed not to allow it to happen, claiming the people of Bihar had shaken Modi’s confidence.
Rahul said, “I delve into every issue deeply. I will show the country that vote theft was not only limited to the Mahadevapura assembly constituency, part of Bangalore Central Lok Sabha seat in the last general elections, but happened across the country, in assembly polls in Maharashtra, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and now they (BJP) are trying to do it in Bihar.”
“I am receiving calls from BJP MPs asking me not to call them ‘Vote Chor’ (vote thieves). Now this arrow will hit the target,” he added.
In Sitamarhi, Rahul lashed out at the BJP for deleting 6.5 million voters’ names during the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, asserting that the BJP intended to replace these voters with fake ones.
Addressing a gathering near Riga, he claimed that about 10 million fake voters had been added to the electoral rolls in Maharashtra, helping BJP win the elections. “But BJP has tweaked its strategy in Bihar by first deleting names from voter lists and planning to add new ones later,” he asserted.
He said only names of Dalits, Backward Classes, Extremely Backward Classes, the poor, and minorities had been removed, while no rich person’s name had been deleted. “The right to vote is guaranteed by the Constitution of India, but BJP is attacking it by stripping people of their right to vote,” he alleged.
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav claimed BJP was not only stealing votes but also attempting to erase the identity of OBCs, EBCs, Dalits, Mahadalits, and Adivasis.
He expressed pride in being the son of RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav, crediting him with bringing social awakening and assertiveness to the state. “Before 1990, weaker castes were mistreated, but when Lalu came to power, nobody dared to mistreat them,” he said.
“Now leaders from the backward communities are becoming chief ministers, and the credit goes to Lalu for this. Nitish Kumar is chief minister because of Lalu’s struggles,” he added.
He accused BJP of wanting to impose a monarchy in the country and asked, “Do people want monarchy or democracy?” He also claimed the upcoming assembly polls would be Nitish Kumar’s last election and declared he would not become chief minister after the polls.
Rahul, along with INDIA bloc leaders including Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Dipankar Bhattacharya (CPI-ML), and Mukesh Sahani (VIP), resumed the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Sitamarhi on Thursday. Rahul offered prayers at Maa Janki Temple in Sitamarhi before commencing the Yatra.
The Yatra is scheduled to enter West Champaran district on Friday.