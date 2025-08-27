Tamil Nadu CM Stalin to participate in Rahul’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar today

CHENNAI: DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to fly to Bihar by a chartered flight on Wednesday morning and participate in the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. DMK MP Kanimozhi will also accompany him.

Sources said Stalin will depart from Chennai by 7.30 am and land at Darbhanga airport. He will take part in the rally with Rahul on NH 57 at 10.30 am, where he is expected to address the gathering. After the rally, Satalin and Kanimozhi will immediately board the flight and are expected to arrive in Chennai by 4.30 pm.

The DMK has been critical of the special intensive revision (SIR) in Bihar, terming it an unfair exercise by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Pointing to the deletion of 65 lakh voters from the electoral roll, the DMK alleged that “lakhs of people with an anti-BJP mindset were removed from the rolls in Bihar.” In a statement last month, Stalin had criticised the SIR, saying it was “tilting the balance in favour of the BJP.”

A resolution was also adopted at the recently held DMK district secretaries’ meeting condemning the ECI for its “partiality”. In the light of Bihar’s SIR, DMK is strengthening the fieldwork of its booth-level workers, anticipating a similar exercise in Tamil Nadu.