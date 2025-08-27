‘Voter Adhikar Yatra aims to fight for people’s rights,’ says Priyanka Gandhi

PATNA: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said the Voter Adhikar Yatra, launched by her brother and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is a movement to fight for the people’s democratic rights.

Addressing a public gathering in Muzaffarpur, Priyanka expressed satisfaction over the public’s overwhelming response to the 16-day, 3,000-km Yatra, which commenced from Sasaram in Rohtas district on 17 August. “The people have clearly understood our message, about vote theft and the systematic denial of their right to vote. In this sense, the Yatra has been very successful,” she said.

Rahul Gandhi, in his address, launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the practice of vote theft originated in Gujarat and was later implemented nationwide. “The Gujarat model is not based on economics, but on electoral manipulation,” he remarked, accusing the BJP of replicating this model across the country.