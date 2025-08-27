‘Voter Adhikar Yatra aims to fight for people’s rights,’ says Priyanka Gandhi

PATNA: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday said the Voter Adhikar Yatra, launched by her brother and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, is a movement to fight for the people’s democratic rights.
Addressing a public gathering in Muzaffarpur, Priyanka expressed satisfaction over the public’s overwhelming response to the 16-day, 3,000-km Yatra, which commenced from Sasaram in Rohtas district on 17 August. “The people have clearly understood our message, about vote theft and the systematic denial of their right to vote. In this sense, the Yatra has been very successful,” she said.
Rahul Gandhi, in his address, launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that the practice of vote theft originated in Gujarat and was later implemented nationwide. “The Gujarat model is not based on economics, but on electoral manipulation,” he remarked, accusing the BJP of replicating this model across the country.
The Congress leader further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been winning elections by stealing votes with the help of the Election Commission. “In the 2019 General Elections, Modi confidently claimed his party would win 300 seats, even as opinion polls suggested otherwise. Remarkably, the BJP secured around 300 seats, a result that raises serious questions,” he said.
Rahul also pointed to Maharashtra and Haryana, where election outcomes were allegedly inconsistent with pre-poll trends. “In Maharashtra alone, around one crore new voters were added within just four months, and they all voted for the BJP and its allies. How is that possible?” he questioned.
Reiterating his accusations, Rahul claimed that Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah were manipulating elections in collusion with the Election Commission of India. “That’s why the BJP government quietly passed a law in 2023 granting legal immunity to Election Commissioners. If everything is above board, why the need for such protection?” he asked.
Citing the example of Mahadevapura assembly seat, he alleged that vote theft was not limited to Bengaluru Central but occurred in 70–80 constituencies across the country during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He said the Congress was actively investigating similar cases of electoral fraud nationwide.
Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin joined the Voter Adhikar Yatra in Darbhanga. Travelling in an open vehicle alongside Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, and other INDIA bloc leaders, Stalin received an enthusiastic reception from crowds along the route.
Addressing a public meeting, Stalin said the Yatra had become a beacon of hope for those whose names had been unfairly deleted from the voter list. He pledged to return to Bihar to join the victory march once the INDIA bloc forms a government after the assembly elections.
Welcoming Stalin’s participation, INDIA bloc leaders said his presence added strength and momentum to the Yatra in Bihar. Rahul Gandhi reiterated the urgent need for jobs, progress, and clean elections, asserting that ending voter fraud was the first step towards meaningful development.
He reminded the audience that Bihar has always been a land of revolution from the Champaran movement against British rule to today’s battle against electoral manipulation. “This movement will spread from Bihar across the entire country,” he declared.
On the eleventh day of the Yatra, thousands joined in Darbhanga. Rahul and Priyanka were seen riding a motorcycle, with Priyanka as pillion, while other INDIA bloc leaders also travelled on motorbikes, drawing enthusiastic crowds.
Rahul later expressed deep gratitude for the warmth and support he received. “Wherever I go in Bihar, I feel at home,” he said, adding that the Yatra had achieved its goal, as now, even young children were chanting, “vote chor, gaddi chhor” (vote thief, leave the throne).