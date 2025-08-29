Police arrest youth who threatened to kill two Jharkhand ministers

GIRIDIH: The police said a special investigation team (SIT) of Giridih nabbed a 21-year-old man who had threatened to murder two Jharkhand ministers in a video which went viral.

A resident of Rajendra Nagar under Giridih Mufassil police station area of Jharkhand, the accused Ankit Kumar Mishra was arrested in Patna.

Mishra claimed in the video that he has connections with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Giridih Superintendent of Police Bimal Kumar told PTI on Thursday that in the video, which went viral on Wednesday, Mishra threatened to kill Urban Development Minister and Giridih MLA Sudivya Kumar Sonu and Health Minister Irfan Ansari within 24 hours.

"We formed an SIT after a case was registered against the youth by a resident of Giridih.

The SIT nabbed the accused from Patna in Bihar, taking help of technical information and intelligence inputs," Kumar said.

He said that Mishra has no connection with any organised criminal gang but has been to jail for petty crime on several occasions.

"We are questioning him for more details. His mobile phone has been confiscated," said the police officer.

SDPO Sadar, Jitvahan Oraon, told PTI that the youth's video was shot on Monday at Jamui.

Mishra claimed in the video that he had left home in Giridih, taking an oath to kill both the ministers before returning home, and also boasted of his close connections with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

"We arrested him on Wednesday night. He has confessed to having made the threatening video and uploaded it on social media," the SDPO said.

Oron said that cases will be registered against Mishra for threatening and spreading unrest.