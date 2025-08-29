Uttarakhand faces rising climate disasters, crumbling infrastructure: Report warns of escalating crisis

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand, the land of gods, is teetering on the edge of an unprecedented disaster crisis, according to a scathing new report.
The July 2025 edition of the Uttarakhand Disaster & Accident Analysis Initiative (UDAAI) by the Dehradun-based Social Development for Communities (SDC) Foundation paints a grim picture of escalating extreme weather events, crumbling infrastructure, and mounting human tragedies across the Himalayan state.
Compiled from credible media sources, the UDAAI report serves as a stark warning, underscoring Uttarakhand's rapidly growing vulnerability to both climate-induced catastrophes and human-triggered blunders.
One of the most alarming revelations comes from a Wadia Institute study cited in the report, identifying 25 glacial lakes in a perilous state out of 426 larger than 1,000 sq. meters. Experts warn these unstable lakes pose a high risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), echoing the catastrophic Kedarnath disaster of 2013. Scientists are urgently calling for constant monitoring and robust early-warning systems in these high-risk zones.
Adding to the glacial threat, the Chorabari glacier near Kedarnath is retreating at an alarming rate of 7 meters per year, further increasing the potential for future outburst events.
The monsoon's recent wrath has been particularly severe. Heavy rainfall, cloudbursts, and landslides have wreaked havoc in Chamoli district, blocking over 115 roads and devastating homes and agricultural land. A severe cloudburst near Dhurma village destroyed houses and dramatically diverted river flows, forcing immediate evacuations.
According to the report, an SDC spokesperson stated that connectivity to the revered Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib pilgrimages is precarious, with the Bhanerpani stretch on the Badrinath Highway facing increasingly severe land subsidence issues.
A peer-reviewed study further solidifies Uttarakhand’s grim reality, flagging the state as a hotspot for extreme climate events. The report highlights a sharp and worrying rise in cloudbursts and flash floods across the region post-2010, directly linking these to a changing climate.
The report highlighted that beyond environmental disasters, human tragedies continue to mount: 8 killed in Pithoragarh's max accident, 8 more die and 28 were injured in Haridwar temple stampede, highlighting glaring gaps in crowd management and emergency preparedness.
Crucial infrastructure is also under severe threat. The report raises a red flag on Totaghati, a critical section of the Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway, where deep cracks in limestone rocks could lead to a massive collapse, potentially cutting off access to large parts of Garhwal for months.
Moreover, a new scientific study directly links the ambitious Char Dham Highway project to an alarming increase in landslides. A staggering 811 landslides have been identified along 800 km of these routes, primarily attributed to unsafe slope-cutting practices during construction.
Speaking to the TNIE, Anoop Nautiyal, founder of SDC Foundation, minced no words: "The July UDAAI report, our 34th monthly assessment, once again signals that disasters in Uttarakhand are no longer isolated events but a recurring, escalating reality."
He added with urgency, "With climate change accelerating and human-induced vulnerabilities rising, urgent action is needed to strengthen disaster preparedness, regulate development, and protect our fragile ecosystems before it's too late."