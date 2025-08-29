Uttarakhand faces rising climate disasters, crumbling infrastructure: Report warns of escalating crisis

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand, the land of gods, is teetering on the edge of an unprecedented disaster crisis, according to a scathing new report.

The July 2025 edition of the Uttarakhand Disaster & Accident Analysis Initiative (UDAAI) by the Dehradun-based Social Development for Communities (SDC) Foundation paints a grim picture of escalating extreme weather events, crumbling infrastructure, and mounting human tragedies across the Himalayan state.

Compiled from credible media sources, the UDAAI report serves as a stark warning, underscoring Uttarakhand's rapidly growing vulnerability to both climate-induced catastrophes and human-triggered blunders.

One of the most alarming revelations comes from a Wadia Institute study cited in the report, identifying 25 glacial lakes in a perilous state out of 426 larger than 1,000 sq. meters. Experts warn these unstable lakes pose a high risk of Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), echoing the catastrophic Kedarnath disaster of 2013. Scientists are urgently calling for constant monitoring and robust early-warning systems in these high-risk zones.

Adding to the glacial threat, the Chorabari glacier near Kedarnath is retreating at an alarming rate of 7 meters per year, further increasing the potential for future outburst events.