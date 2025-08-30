First-ever intra-party parliamentarian forum on women’s health to push for cervical cancer vaccine

NEW DELHI: The first-ever intra-party parliamentarians’ forum on women’s health in India will advocate for policies on women’s health, including sexual and reproductive health, that are often overlooked and underfunded, and receive insufficient attention in political and policy discussions.

The main aim of the forum, which has onboarded eight legislators from seven political parties, is to make women’s health a policy priority, supported by research, advocacy and consensus.

Among the main agenda items of the forum, which will kick-start its operations during the winter session of the parliament, is to push for the inclusion of the HPV vaccine for cervical cancer, the second most common cancer in India, in the Universal Immunisation Programme (UIP).

Speaking with TNIE, Dr. T. Sumathy, DMK MP from Chennai South, Tamil Nadu, said: “Women’s health never gets priority inside or outside parliament. It has been treated as a secondary concern in our policy priorities, even though it underpins not just individual well-being but the health of our families, communities, and economy.”

Welcoming the formation of a parliamentarian Forum, launched by the non-profit FRIDA Health, a women’s health advocacy lab, she said their immediate goal for the winter session of parliament is to hold policy discussions on the nationwide inclusion of cervical cancer vaccine in the UIP; menstrual leaves for girls and women, and gender-based budgeting.

“We plan to take up in the winter session of the parliament, the national launch of cervical cancer vaccine, which has been rolled out in a few states, including Tamil Nadu. We want a discussion on adopting the successful models of these states in rolling out the HPV vaccine throughout the country.”