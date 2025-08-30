India is cautious and exercising strategic autonomy, say experts

“China continues to have strengthened its military presence along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) but there has been progress in talks between New Delhi and Beijing. In August on the invitation of NSA, Ajit Doval, China’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Wang Yi visited India and co-chaired the 24th round of the dialogue on the boundary question.

During his recent visit to India this month, he met EAM S Jaishankar and on his request to import fertilisers, rare earths and tunnel boring machines, Beijing gave its approval the next day.

China has also called out America for its high tariffs on India, to convey to New Delhi that the US is not a dependable ally. Xi’s announcement on three occasions that China will become a global leader by 2049 has unnerved America and they are concerned about Modi attending the SCO, which they view as a counter to NATO. With Peter Navarro (Trump advisor) calling the Ukraine conflict “Modi’s war,” and Scott Bessent (US Treasury Secretary) stating that at the end of the day the two countries will “come together,” the tone of panic in Washington is clear,” said Ranade.

"There is lot of whiplash against Trump’s tariffs and countries in the global south are watching India," he added.

Strategic expert and head of Indo-Pacific studies at the Takshashila Institution research center in Bengaluru, Manoj Kewalramani, said that India and China have struck a new equilibrium in their relationship but, one should “not expect a Hindi Cheeni bhai bhai moment.”

“The process to defuse tension between the two neighbours had begun much earlier, in October 2024 but US policies under Trump have added urgency to the entire affair. The structural issues between the two countries will remain but we need to talk on trade and boundary issues. It is important to stabilise our relationship with Beijing, not just to offset Trump’s tariffs but also to handle Pakistan. One part of dealing with Islamabad is to talk to its patrons - China, the US and Saudi Arabia,” said Kewalramani.

Regarding the impact of US tariffs on India, he said while it would be felt in the economy, trade and bilateral relations, the “US needs to figure out America’s role in world politics."

"As a global leader if Washington wishes to compete with Beijing, they will need India as a partner. India can also broaden the areas of negotiation with the US and include other areas of economy like energy and light weight nuclear reactors,” he added.

Speculations on Roosevelt House sale

Did the US President Donald Trump ask Pakistan Army Chief Gen Asim Munir during his second visit to Washington, in August to consider selling the Roosevelt House at Park Avenue in New York to him?

The hotel in NY belongs to the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and is said to have a huge real estate value of over one billion USD. America has paid huge amounts of rent to PIA to house deportees and refugees at the Roosevelt House raising concern among Americans.

“Munir reportedly agreed to Trump’s request and at a much lower offer price,” said placed sources.