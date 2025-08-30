India no longer just a defence buyer but an exporter; the world notices our self-reliance: Rajnath Singh

MUMBAI: In today's era of terrorism, regional conflicts and tariff war, India's military can't afford to depend on uncertain foreign supplies and self-reliance in defence is central to shield the country's strategic autonomy, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Saturday.

In an address at a conclave, Singh said the government plans to provide complete aerial security to all important installations across the country in the next 10 years under the proposed Sudarshan Chakra air defence system that will feature both defensive and offensive elements to deal with any enemy threats.

The defence minister also announced that India has taken up the challenge of developing a powerful indigenous aero-engine, adding that preparations for this critical project are now almost complete and the work will soon be visible.

Singh, without naming the US, said many developed nations are resorting to protectionist measures, with situations of "trade war and tariff war becoming increasingly serious".

"India seeks no enemies but will not compromise its interests. The welfare of our people, farmers and small businesses is our top priority."

"The more pressure the world applies, the stronger India emerges," he said, in significant comments that came amid the strain in India-US ties over issues relating to trade and tariff.