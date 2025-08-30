Modi-Xi talks to focus on long-term stability, trade cooperation

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in China for his first visit in over seven years, marking a significant moment in the evolving India-China relationship.
Modi’s arrival in Tianjin on Saturday evening is set against a backdrop of global economic uncertainty caused by US tariffs, which have disrupted international trade and altered geopolitics.
The timing of the visit couldn’t be more critical, with Modi scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday for a high-stakes discussion on “stabilising the bilateral ties long term” and enhancing economic cooperation.
The buzzword ahead of the meeting is ‘stability’. Both India and China are seeking to chart a course that ensures long-term stability in their relationship while also addressing larger geopolitical issues.
With both countries being key players in the global economic landscape, the talks will focus on collaborating to restore stability to the international economic order, which has been shaken by trade disputes, especially those instigated by Trump’s tariffs.
A source said: “The long-term stability in the bilateral relationship is what the two sides are looking at, through greater trust and sensitivity to each other’s concerns.”
Both nations have already made efforts to normalise ties since Modi and Xi’s last meeting in Kazan, prior to the 2020 border clashes that severely strained relations.
The economic angle is central to the discussions. With the trade relationship under pressure, both sides are keen to explore ways to expand economic ties. Additionally, the resumption of direct flights and the revival of people-to-people exchanges are expected to be key topics.
“PM Modi himself spoke about the need for India and China, as two of the world’s largest economies, to work together to bring stability to the world economy amid current volatility,” said a source familiar with the preparations.
Peace along the border also remains a critical issue.
A source added, “There is an understanding that peace along the border is the basis for the growth of our bilateral relationship.”
This underscores that any progress in economic or diplomatic spheres will depend heavily on stability along the border.
Modi’s visit is also set within a broader geopolitical context. With tensions in India-US ties over trade and tariffs, the Prime Minister’s diplomatic outreach to China is viewed as a move to carefully and pragmatically recalibrate India’s foreign policy in the face of shifting global alliances.
The SCO summit, which Modi is attending, also provides an opportunity for him to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and other global leaders on the sidelines.
On his arrival, Modi expressed optimism, in a social media post, “Landed in Tianjin, China. Looking forward to deliberations at the SCO Summit and meeting various world leaders."
He was warmly welcomed by local artists showcasing Indian classical music and dance, signalling the importance of this visit in fostering cultural and diplomatic ties between the two nations.
As the summit progresses, all eyes will be on Modi and Xi’s talks, with the world watching to see how two major global powers navigate the complexities of their relationship and contribute to global economic stability.