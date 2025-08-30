Modi-Xi talks to focus on long-term stability, trade cooperation

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in China for his first visit in over seven years, marking a significant moment in the evolving India-China relationship.

Modi’s arrival in Tianjin on Saturday evening is set against a backdrop of global economic uncertainty caused by US tariffs, which have disrupted international trade and altered geopolitics.

The timing of the visit couldn’t be more critical, with Modi scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday for a high-stakes discussion on “stabilising the bilateral ties long term” and enhancing economic cooperation.

The buzzword ahead of the meeting is ‘stability’. Both India and China are seeking to chart a course that ensures long-term stability in their relationship while also addressing larger geopolitical issues.

With both countries being key players in the global economic landscape, the talks will focus on collaborating to restore stability to the international economic order, which has been shaken by trade disputes, especially those instigated by Trump’s tariffs.

A source said: “The long-term stability in the bilateral relationship is what the two sides are looking at, through greater trust and sensitivity to each other’s concerns.”