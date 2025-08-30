Mumbai police cancels leaves for staff amid Maratha quota stir

MUMBAI: Mumbai police have cancelled leaves of all its personnel in light of the Maratha quota protest led by activist Manoj Jarange in the city, an official said on Saturday.

Thousands of Maratha quota supporters have gathered in south Mumbai in support of Jarange, who launched an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan.

Considering the situation, the Mumbai police have deployed more than 2,000 personnel to prevent any untoward incidents.