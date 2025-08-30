Manoj Jarange: A lanky activist who took on political heavyweights for Maratha quota cause

CHHATRAPATI SAMBHAJINAGAR: Coming from a humble farming background in a Maharashtra village to working in a hotel and a sugar factory before becoming the face of the Maratha reservation agitation, 43-year-old Manoj Jarange has come a long way.

As Jarange began his yet another round of indefinite fast on Friday - his seventh since 2023 and touted as the community's final fight to get reservation - a large number of Marathas gathered at the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai, the venue of the protest, to show solidarity for the activist, whom they virtually revere as a hero.

His fight for the Maratha cause has earlier forced the government and the ruling parties to take note of his demands and send their representatives for talks due to fear of facing a backlash.

Always seen in white clothes and sporting a saffron scarf, this lanky activist's aggressive posture and challenge to political heavyweights has made parties wary of him.

People known to him say he was a Congress activist for a brief period before quitting active politics and launching agitations for farmers and the Marathas, a politically influential community that constitutes around 30 per cent of the state's population.

Till two years ago, Manoj Jarange was not a known name.

When he started his indefinite hunger strike to demand quota for Marathas in his Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district on August 29, 2023, it largely went unnoticed.

However, everything changed in a matter of three days after violence broke out on September 1 when local authorities forcibly tried to admit Jarange to a hospital.