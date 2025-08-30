PM Modi calls for deeper India-Japan state-prefecture cooperation in meet with 16 governors

TOKYO: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met governors of 16 Japanese prefectures in Tokyo and called for strengthening state-prefecture cooperation under the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

"This morning in Tokyo, interacted with the governors of 16 prefectures of Japan. State-prefecture cooperation is a vital pillar of India-Japan friendship. This is also why a separate initiative on it was launched during the 15th Annual India-Japan Summit yesterday," the Prime Minister said in a post on X.

"There is immense scope to cooperate in areas like trade, innovation, entrepreneurship and more. Futuristic sectors like Startups, tech and AI too can be beneficial," he added.