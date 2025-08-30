PM Modi's concludes Japan visit with focus on Tech and people-to-people exchange

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Japan reached its culmination on Saturday with a visit to a semiconductor plant in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, highlighting India’s growing interest in deepening technological collaboration with Japan.

Modi, accompanied by his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba, travelled by bullet train to the city, marking a symbolic and productive end to his trip, focused on elevating India-Japan ties in several key sectors.

The highlight of the visit was the tour of Tokyo Electron Miyagi Ltd (TEL Miyagi), a major player in the semiconductor industry. During the visit, Modi was briefed on TEL’s advanced manufacturing capabilities, its role in the global semiconductor supply chain, and its plans to expand collaborations with India.

The meeting underscored the complementarity between India’s expanding semiconductor ecosystem and Japan’s expertise in high-tech manufacturing.

In his address, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation between India and Japan in the semiconductor sector.

He said, “India and Japan share a long history of cooperation, and today, we are taking this partnership to new heights, particularly in technology and innovation.”

The visit to TEL Miyagi not only reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to enhancing ties in the semiconductor field but also served as a practical example of the potential for collaboration in semiconductor fabrication, testing, and supply chain development.