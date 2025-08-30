PM Modi's concludes Japan visit with focus on Tech and people-to-people exchange

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to Japan reached its culmination on Saturday with a visit to a semiconductor plant in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, highlighting India’s growing interest in deepening technological collaboration with Japan.
Modi, accompanied by his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba, travelled by bullet train to the city, marking a symbolic and productive end to his trip, focused on elevating India-Japan ties in several key sectors.
The highlight of the visit was the tour of Tokyo Electron Miyagi Ltd (TEL Miyagi), a major player in the semiconductor industry. During the visit, Modi was briefed on TEL’s advanced manufacturing capabilities, its role in the global semiconductor supply chain, and its plans to expand collaborations with India.
The meeting underscored the complementarity between India’s expanding semiconductor ecosystem and Japan’s expertise in high-tech manufacturing.
In his address, Prime Minister Modi emphasised the importance of strengthening cooperation between India and Japan in the semiconductor sector.
He said, “India and Japan share a long history of cooperation, and today, we are taking this partnership to new heights, particularly in technology and innovation.”
The visit to TEL Miyagi not only reaffirmed both countries’ commitment to enhancing ties in the semiconductor field but also served as a practical example of the potential for collaboration in semiconductor fabrication, testing, and supply chain development.
Modi and Ishiba, in their discussions, emphasised the strategic nature of their cooperation, particularly in the context of the global demand for semiconductors.
India, with its rapidly developing tech sector, and Japan, a leader in semiconductor technology, are well-positioned to create resilient and secure supply chains.
The two leaders also highlighted their commitment to the India-Japan Semiconductor Supply Chain Partnership, aiming to fortify both nations' roles in the global tech ecosystem.
In a broader sense, Modi’s remarks underscored the deep cultural, historical, and economic ties between India and Japan.
He noted, “The deep bonds between India and Japan go back thousands of years. We are connected by the compassion of Lord Buddha, by the indomitable courage of Bengal’s Radhabinod Pal, and by the entrepreneurial spirit of our people.”
Modi's speech touched on how these historical connections have paved the way for a thriving relationship in contemporary times, with both nations working together in fields like trade, technology, security, and tourism.
A key theme of Modi’s address was the importance of state-to-prefecture partnerships. He said that India's diverse states, much like Japan's prefectures, have unique identities and strengths, creating vast potential for collaboration.
“India’s states are becoming the new hubs of growth, innovation, and international cooperation,” said Modi.
He urged the two countries to take this partnership beyond official agreements, stating, “Let us turn these partnerships from paper to people, and from people to prosperity.”
The partnership between India and Japan, Modi emphasized, should not remain confined to the central governments but should permeate to the grassroots level, particularly in the areas of trade, education, and technological exchange.
“When young minds connect, great nations rise together,” he said, underscoring the importance of people-to-people connections.
The two leaders launched the State-Prefecture Partnership Initiative, aimed at fostering more frequent exchanges between Indian states and Japanese prefectures. Modi highlighted that the initiative would encourage regular visits between delegations from both nations, creating a platform for direct engagement and collaboration.
“Let India’s states and Japan’s prefectures co-pilot our shared progress,” Modi stated, signaling a future of stronger, more decentralized cooperation between the two countries.