Ready to seek support from BJP top brass if it allows me to do so: INDIA bloc VP candidate

Reddy also alleged violations of the provisions of the Constitution, which he said was like the 'Triveni Sangam' (confluence of three rivers), and that one should know its history, text and structure.

The Constitution speaks about equality and justice "social, economic, and political" and upholds two important values of fraternity and dignity of an individual, he said.

Reddy also hit out at the Centre, alleging that Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was tortured and his dignity crushed.

"Elected representatives are repositories of people's faith and trust. What happened to the faith and trust reposed in Hemant Soren and his cabinet colleagues when he was incarcerated for no valid reason?" he asked.

The INDIA bloc vice-president nominee said "constitutional functionaries involved in framing the Jharkhand CM are responsible for violating his dignity they should take responsibility for infringing his dignity conferred on him like any other citizen by the Constitution".

The CM was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last year in connection with its investigation into a money laundering case linked to illegal possession of 8.36 acres of land.

He had been summoned multiple times by the ED before he was questioned at his residence, and subsequently arrested on January 31, 2024.

Soren was released on June 28 last year, after the Jharkhand High Court granted him bail in the money laundering case, observing that he was not guilty, and there was no likelihood of the petitioner committing an offence on bail.

In a post on X, Soren on Saturday evening extended best wishes to Reddy for the vice-presidential election.

"Today, in Ranchi, we met the INDIA alliance's candidate for the vice-presidential position, the honourable former Supreme Court Justice, the esteemed Shri Balakrishna Sudershan Reddy Ji.

"Congratulations, best wishes, and greetings to you for the upcoming vice-presidential election. The protection of democratic and constitutional values is paramount," he said.