Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav joins 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar

Rohini Acharya, the daughter of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad, was also present there.

Acharya had contested from Saran in the Lok Sabha polls last year, and failed to win the seat.

Gandhi launched the Congress' 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' from Sasaram in Rohtas district on August 17 to protest against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The yatra, supported by all INDIA bloc constituents, will culminate in Patna on September 1.

The yatra has so far covered Gayaji, Nawada, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Munger, Katihar, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Muzaffarpur, Purnea, West Champaran, Gopalganj, East Champaran, and Siwan districts.

It will pass through Bhojpur and Patna.