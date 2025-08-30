Supreme Court bins plea against use of TN temple land for building college

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain an appeal against the Madras High Court’s verdict allowing the Tamil Nadu government to utilise Sri Somanathaswamy Temple’s land on lease for building a government college in Kolathur in Chennai.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta rejected a petition filed by TR Ramesh against the HC’s division bench judgment of February 20, 2025.

The issue of use of temple land by the state for building educational institutes in Tamil Nadu has been a political ‘hot potato’, with the DMK government defending the move and opposition parties slamming the government for allegedly misusing temple funds and resources gifted by the faithful for non-religious activities. Chief Minister MK Stalin is the legislator of the Kolathur Assembly seat where the college is proposed to be built.

The Madras HC bench in October 2024 had upheld a single judge’s order which stated that the proposed long-term lease of 2.50 acres of land belonging to Sri Somanathaswamy Temple in Kolathur to Sri Kapaliswarar Temple in Mylapore for 25 years to establish an arts and science college was meant for running a college and, thus, the object being a benevolent one, the petitioner can submit his written objections or suggestions against such proposed lease before the Commissioner, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.

The petitioner, Ramesh, had challenged the HR&CE commissioner’s notification issued on September 3, 2024.