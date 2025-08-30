Tejashwi Yadav hints at CM bid for opposition in Bihar, with Akhilesh Yadav's backing

PATNA: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Saturday strongly hinted at his potential candidacy as the chief minister of Bihar for the Opposition alliance in the upcoming state elections, during a public meeting attended by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav also expressed his full support for Tejashwi, pledging to offer his cooperation in the campaign and share his experience from Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at the public rally in Ara, Bhojpur, as part of Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra, Tejashwi sharply criticised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, calling him a "copycat CM" and accusing him of merely imitating his policies without genuine leadership.

Tejashwi questioned the crowd, largely made up of young people, whether they wanted an "original chief minister" or a "duplicate CM". The resounding reply from the audience was “We want an original chief minister,” followed by loud chants of “Tejashwi Yadav zindabad.”