‘Want border wall to check illegal immigrants?’

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday in an observation asked the Centre whether it wanted to build a border wall like in the US to prevent illegal immigrants from entering the country.

The top court asked the Centre to apprise it about the standard operating procedures (SOP) adopted by the governments in deporting illegal migrants, especially to Bangladesh.

A three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Justice Surya Kant, and also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, was hearing a petition filed by the West Bengal Migrant Welfare Board (WBMWB) alleging detention of Bengali-speaking migrant workers on suspicion of being Bangladeshi nationals.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, objected to the petition of WBMWB and questioned that why no aggrieved parties were present before the court.