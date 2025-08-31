'Committed to take forward ties based on mutual respect, sensitivity': PM Modi tells President Xi during Tianjin meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday told Chinese President Xi Jinping that India is committed to taking forward its ties with China based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity.
In his televised opening remarks during the crucial bilateral meeting in Tianjin, Modi said the welfare of 2.8 billion people is linked to bilateral cooperation between India and China.
The prime minister noted that there is peace and stability along the border following last year's disengagement process, adding that direct flights between the two countries are being resumed.
The prime minister also made a mention of the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.
There was consent between our Special Representatives on border management, he said.
India and China have a framework called the Special Representatives on the boundary question to address issues relating to the border.
"We are committed to take forward our cooperation based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity," Modi said.
The prime minister also congratulated Xi on China's successful presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
Modi landed in China on Saturday on a two-day visit that came after a gap of seven years.
Modi’s arrival in Tianjin is set against a backdrop of global economic uncertainty caused by US tariffs, which have disrupted international trade and altered geopolitics.
With tensions in India-US ties over trade and tariffs, the Prime Minister’s diplomatic outreach to China is viewed as a move to carefully and pragmatically recalibrate India’s foreign policy in the face of shifting global alliances.
The SCO summit, which Modi is attending, also provides an opportunity for him to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and other global leaders on the sidelines.
On his arrival, Modi expressed optimism, in a social media post, “Landed in Tianjin, China. Looking forward to deliberations at the SCO Summit and meeting various world leaders."