'Committed to take forward ties based on mutual respect, sensitivity': PM Modi tells President Xi during Tianjin meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday told Chinese President Xi Jinping that India is committed to taking forward its ties with China based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity.

In his televised opening remarks during the crucial bilateral meeting in Tianjin, Modi said the welfare of 2.8 billion people is linked to bilateral cooperation between India and China.

The prime minister noted that there is peace and stability along the border following last year's disengagement process, adding that direct flights between the two countries are being resumed.

The prime minister also made a mention of the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.