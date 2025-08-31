Congress demands SIR to be conducted again; claims 89 lakh complaints to EC rejected

PATNA: Senior Congress leader Pawan Khera on Sunday claimed that a staggering 89 lakh complaints of irregularities were flagged by the party's Booth Level Agents (BLAs) in Bihar during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, but all were rejected by the Election Commission.

Alleging that the irregularities cast a doubt on the intention of the EC, Khera demanded that the entire exercise be conducted again.

However, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer of Bihar asserted that, till date, no BLA authorised by any district president of the Congress in Bihar has submitted any claim or objection on any deleted name.

"The EC keeps getting news planted through its sources that no complaints are coming from any political party. The truth is that the Congress submitted 89 lakh complaints pertaining to irregularities in the SIR to the EC," the chairman of the media and publicity department of the Congress said in a press conference.

"When our BLAs went to file complaints, their complaints were turned down by the EC. The EC categorically told our BLAs that complaints could be accepted by individuals only, not by political parties," Khera claimed.

The Congress demands that the entire SIR exercise be re-conducted, he said, adding that the 'large-scale irregularities' in the SIR cast a doubt on the intentions of the EC.

"Our BLOs left no stone unturned in filing complaints and objections of those voters whose names were deleted, and all applications were submitted to the District Election Officer (DEOs) concerned," he said.