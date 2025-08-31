Election Commission targets new voter cards for all Bihar voters post SIR

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission plans to issue new voter identity cards to all electors of Bihar after the completion of the ongoing special intensive revision of electoral rolls in the state, officials said on Sunday.

They added that a final call on when the new cards will be issued is yet to be taken by the poll authority.

Officials said while the plan is to issue every Bihar voter with a new voter card, a final call on when and how the exercise will be carried out is yet to be taken.

When electors were given enumeration forms, they were asked to submit the filled up document along with their latest photograph.

The new photograph will be used to update records and issuing fresh voter cards.

According to the draft electoral roll of Bihar published on August 1, the state has 7.24 crore electors.