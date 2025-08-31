Right choice for India, China to be 'friends', Xi tells Modi; says border issue should not define ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday that it is the "right choice" for the two countries to be 'friends' and they should not let the border dispute define their relations.

Modi said India is committed to taking forward its ties with China based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity.

In his televised opening remarks during the crucial bilateral meeting in Tianjin, Modi said the welfare of 2.8 billion people is linked to bilateral cooperation between India and China.

"We are committed to take forward our cooperation based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity," Modi said.

Echoing similar sentiments, Chinese President Xi Jinping said both countries should approach their relations from a "strategic" and "long-term perspective."

"Both sides need to approach and handle our relationship from strategic heights and long-term perspective so as to realise the sustained, sound and steady development of our bilateral ties," he said.