Right choice for India, China to be 'friends', Xi tells Modi; says border issue should not define ties

Chinese President Xi Jinping told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday that it is the "right choice" for the two countries to be 'friends' and they should not let the border dispute define their relations.
Modi said India is committed to taking forward its ties with China based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity.
In his televised opening remarks during the crucial bilateral meeting in Tianjin, Modi said the welfare of 2.8 billion people is linked to bilateral cooperation between India and China.
"We are committed to take forward our cooperation based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity," Modi said.
Echoing similar sentiments, Chinese President Xi Jinping said both countries should approach their relations from a "strategic" and "long-term perspective."
"Both sides need to approach and handle our relationship from strategic heights and long-term perspective so as to realise the sustained, sound and steady development of our bilateral ties," he said.
Xi told Modi that the two Asian neighbours should work together to ensure peace and tranquillity in their border regions, and should not let the border issue define the overall China-India relations.
India and China are cooperation partners, not rivals, and the two countries are each other's development opportunities rather than threats, Xi said.
As long as the two countries stick to this overarching direction, China-India relations can sustain steady and long-term growth, Xi said.
"It is the right choice for both to be friends who have good neighbourly and amicable ties, partners who enable each other's success, and to have the dragon and the elephant dance together," he said.
In an apparent dig at US President Donald Trump's unilateral policies, Xi said both countries should uphold multilateralism.
India and China should also work for a multipolar world and more democracy in international relations, Xi said.
"We must also step up our historic responsibility to uphold multilateralism, work together to bring about a multipolar world and more democracy in international relations and to make our due contributions to peace and prosperity in Asia and around the world," he said.
PM Modi noted that there is peace and stability along the border following last year's disengagement process, adding that direct flights between the two countries are being resumed.
The prime minister also made a mention of the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.
There was consent between our Special Representatives on border management, he said.
India and China have a framework called the Special Representatives on the boundary question to address issues relating to the border.
The prime minister also congratulated Xi on China's successful presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).
Modi landed in China on Saturday on a two-day visit that came after a gap of seven years.
Modi’s arrival in Tianjin is set against a backdrop of global economic uncertainty caused by US tariffs, which have disrupted international trade and altered geopolitics.
With tensions in India-US ties over trade and tariffs, the Prime Minister’s diplomatic outreach to China is viewed as a move to carefully and pragmatically recalibrate India’s foreign policy in the face of shifting global alliances.
The SCO summit, which Modi is attending, also provides an opportunity for him to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin and other global leaders on the sidelines.
On his arrival, Modi expressed optimism, in a social media post, “Landed in Tianjin, China. Looking forward to deliberations at the SCO Summit and meeting various world leaders."