Congress hits back after PM’s ‘no drama’ remark, calls Modi the ‘biggest dramabaaz’

He also criticised the government’s handling of critical issues such as the Manipur situation, noting that the administration remained silent until the opposition raised a no-confidence motion. Kharge further highlighted the deaths of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) under pressure during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, stressing that these issues remain unaddressed.

“The opposition is committed to raising key concerns, including allegations of vote manipulation, and will continue to highlight these in Parliament. The BJP should now end this drama of distraction and engage in debate on real issues affecting the people,” Kharge said.

“The common man is battling unemployment, inflation, economic inequality, and the looting of the country’s resources, while those in power indulge in ‘dramabazi’ with arrogance, ” he added.

His remarks came in response to PM Modi’s appeal to opposition parties ahead of the Winter Session to focus on constructive debate and productive lawmaking for the country. In his pre-session comments, the Prime Minister said Parliament is not a place for theatrics but for delivery, urging opposition parties to rise above frustrations stemming from electoral defeats, particularly in Bihar.

Modi said, “There are many places for drama; whoever wants to indulge in that can do so elsewhere. Here, the emphasis should be on policy and governance, not slogans. Negativity may have a role in politics, but nation-building demands a focus on positive thinking and delivery.”

