Congress hits back after PM’s ‘no drama’ remark, calls Modi the ‘biggest dramabaaz’

Congress President and Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his pre-Winter Session call for “no drama, only delivery” in Parliament. Kharge accused the government of systematically trampling parliamentary decorum and subverting the parliamentary system over the past 11 years.
In a post on X, Kharge highlighted the hurried passage of legislation, noting that during the last Monsoon Session, 12 bills were passed in haste, with some approved in under 15 minutes and without any discussion. He cited key legislation including GST, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and controversial “anti-farmer black laws” as examples of the government bulldozing bills through Parliament.
“On the first day of the Winter Session, instead of addressing the real issues before Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has once again delivered his ‘dramabazi delivery’! The government has continuously undermined parliamentary decorum and the system over the past 11 years, and the record is well known,” Kharge’s post read.
He also criticised the government’s handling of critical issues such as the Manipur situation, noting that the administration remained silent until the opposition raised a no-confidence motion. Kharge further highlighted the deaths of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) under pressure during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, stressing that these issues remain unaddressed.
“The opposition is committed to raising key concerns, including allegations of vote manipulation, and will continue to highlight these in Parliament. The BJP should now end this drama of distraction and engage in debate on real issues affecting the people,” Kharge said.
“The common man is battling unemployment, inflation, economic inequality, and the looting of the country’s resources, while those in power indulge in ‘dramabazi’ with arrogance, ” he added.
His remarks came in response to PM Modi’s appeal to opposition parties ahead of the Winter Session to focus on constructive debate and productive lawmaking for the country. In his pre-session comments, the Prime Minister said Parliament is not a place for theatrics but for delivery, urging opposition parties to rise above frustrations stemming from electoral defeats, particularly in Bihar.
Modi said, “There are many places for drama; whoever wants to indulge in that can do so elsewhere. Here, the emphasis should be on policy and governance, not slogans. Negativity may have a role in politics, but nation-building demands a focus on positive thinking and delivery.”
(With inputs from ANI)